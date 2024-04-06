Veteran guard options for the Dolphins - The Splash Zone 4/6/24

The Miami Dolphins still need some help in the interior of their offensive line after losing Robert Hunt to free agency. The team did bring back Isaiah Wynn, the only problem with that is he can’t stay healthy. He’s good when he is on the football field, but he just can’t stay on the field. The options behind Wynn aren’t that glamorous and it would be nice to see the Dolphins address this by adding someone through the draft. But if that doesn’t work out, it sounds like the team is doing their due diligence and keeping an eye on some veteran guards for after the draft.

The Miami Dolphins' Case For (and Against) Drafting Georgia OT Amarius Mims

Amarius Mims might have the highest upside of any lineman in the draft. But has he shown enough in eight college starts for the Miami Dolphins to take a shot?

Miami Dolphins Still Have a Pretty Significant Need on Defense (Beyond D-Line)

The Miami Dolphins are huddling with NFL Draft safety prospects, which is wise. It's probably the thinnest position currently on their roster.

Report: Miami Dolphins sign former Houston Texans DT Teair Tart - The Phinsider

A four-year NFL veteran, Teair Tart provides more depth in the trenches after losing Christian Wilkins in free agency.

