Making the case for Brian Thomas Jr. - The Splash Zone 4/5/24

Finding a third wide receiver to add with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is something the Miami Dolphins have been looking for this offseason. The team has an offer on the table for Odell Beckham Jr. and it’s recently been reported the Dolphins have shown interests in Tyler Boyd. Both are pretty good players, but what if the Dolphins want to add through the NFL Draft? When they pick in the first or second, the team should have a good selection of receivers to choose from. Brian Thomas Jr. is one of those players but as of right now, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be there at #21 when the Dolphins select. But if the talented receiver does slip to them, do the Dolphins pull the trigger and select him?

Drafting Brian Thomas Jr. Would Unlock Endless Possibilities for Miami Dolphins

The best teams don't draft for need. And they don't let game-changers pass them by. So what will the Miami Dolphins do if LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. is available?

A Reality Check Regarding Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips' Achilles Rehab

Like Jaelan Phillips, Shawne Merriman tore his Achilles at a relatively young age. Here's his advice for the recovering Miami Dolphins linebacker.

NFL Mock Draft 2024: Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post, Mock 1.0 - Yahoo Sports

Who will the Dolphins take with the 21st pick in the NFL Draft? Well, here's what our Joe Schad is thinking with his NFL Mock Draft 1.0.

