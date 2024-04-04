What does the Stefon Diggs trade mean for the Dolphins - The Splash Zone 4/4/24

The Buffalo Bills traded away their top wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, yesterday to the Houston Texans. The Bills and Diggs have been a thorn in the Miami Dolphins side for a few seasons now but as Dolphin fans, it’s nice to see the Bills get weaker. They don’t have much at receiver right now but have a really good receiving tight end in Dalton Kincaid. The Bills will definitely be looking for receiving help in the upcoming NFL Draft.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

No Excuses for Miami Dolphins in 2024 After Buffalo Bills Deal Stefon Diggs

The Miami Dolphins have no excuses to win the AFC East in 2024, particularly after the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins have an easy and a tough decision to make regarding Jaylen Waddle

A key deadline is approaching for one of Miami's stars

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Should the Dolphins draft a wide receiver - Miami Dolphins News 4/3/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

BREAKING: Blockbuster trade goes down in AFC East, weakens rival - The Phinsider

The Bills are trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans.

Miami Dolphins OL Kendall Lamm re-signs, ready for ‘final ride’ in 2024 - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Kendall Lamm suggests 2024 will be his final season in social media post. #FinsUp

Phinsider Question Of The Day: Who’s Untouchable Edition - The Phinsider

Which current Miami Dolphins players are "untouchable" in almost any trade scenario?