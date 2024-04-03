Should the Dolphins draft a wide receiver - The Splash Zone 4/3/24

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins are looking for a third wide receiver to add to their offense. The team has met with, and made an offer to, Odell Beckham Jr. and is now showing interest in Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd. But what if the Dolphins decide to draft a receiver instead? That could be tough because the team still has some needs along both the offensive and defensive lines. Those two should be the focal points for their first two draft selections. But if Miami decides they want to draft a receiver with one of them, they should be able to find a solid player at either draft spot.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins draft preview: A deep class could give Miami a No. 3 wide receiver

Miami has been talking to free agent Odell Beckham Jr. but could look to the draft for a No. 3 wide receiver.

Mike McDaniel

Why Mike McDaniel keeps faith in Dolphins despite defensive overhaul - ESPN

The third-year coach sees no reason to curtail expectations just because some personnel has changed.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd or Odell Beckham Jr. -- Who's a Better Free Agent Fit for Miami Dolphins?

Some time in the next month, the Miami Dolphins will add a No. 3 wide receiver -- either through the draft or via free agency. Keep the name Tyler Boyd in mind.

The Remaining Free Agent Options At Wide Receiver for the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have options at wide receiver if Odell Beckham decides to sign elsewhere

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins Bringing Back Lamm

Lamm is re-signing with the Dolphins for a second consecutive offseason

How the Kendall Lamm Signing Changes the Miami Dolphins' Draft Plans

The Miami Dolphins and tackle Kendall Lamm are running it back in 2024. How does Chris Grier's decision to re-sign Lamm impact the Dolphins' NFL Draft plans?

5 Essential Things To Know About Potential Miami Dolphins First-Round Draft Target Troy Fautanu

With big-time questions on their line, the Miami Dolphins should hope Washington OT Troy Fautanu falls to them at 21 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Free Agent Spending Analysis

The Miami Dolphins actually spent more on newcomers than they did last March

NFL Draft 2024: How good are Miami Dolphins’ draft slots of No. 21 and No. 55? - Yahoo Sports

The Dolphins have Picks 21 and 55 in the NFL Draft. It’s a crazy coincidence, but the Chiefs drafted Trent McDuffie and Rashee Rice in those exact slots, with picks obtained in the Tyreek Hill trade.

Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Visit Tracker: Who Is on Chris Grier's List?

With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, here's the most up-to-date list of Miami Dolphins prospect 30 visits.

5 best fits for the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft – NBC 6 South Florida

Should the Dolphins target an offensive lineman? Or will they add to the defense? Here are the best potential draft fits for Miami.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins top 2024 salary cap hits - Miami Dolphins News 4/2/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Draft 2024: Miami Dolphins mock draft tracker 2.0 - The Phinsider

Another week has passed, with more 2024 NFL mock drafts being updated and published. We take a look at the latest pick projections for the Miami Dolphins.

Ranking the NFL’s Best Running Back Duos - The Phinsider

Where does the Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane tandem rank among the NFL’s best duos?

Miami Dolphins re-sign familiar offensive tackle - The Phinsider

Kendall Lamm rejoins the Dolphins on a one year deal according to Barry Jackson

Report: Miami Dolphins have shown interest in signing former Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd - The Phinsider

The 8-year NFL veteran may be coming to Miami.

Saskatchewan Roughriders add formerDolphins WR Chase Claypool to exclusive negotiation list - The Phinsider

Could Chase Claypool’s next stop be in Canada’s CFL?

Does The New Rule Give The Dolphins An Advantage Edition - The Phinsider

Phins fans weigh in on the new kickoff rule!