Dolphins top 2024 salary cap hits - The Splash Zone 4/2/24

The Miami Dolphins worked really hard to free up some cap space this offseason by mainly restructuring some current contracts. Let’s fast forward to next offseason and look at some of the players who will have the biggest cap hits for the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill comes in at #1 with a hit of $31.3 million followed by Tua Tagovailoa with $23.2 millions. Down the road, the Dolphins will have to make a decision on Hill, who isn’t getting any younger and has had multiple incidents off the football field.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Where Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill rank Miami Dolphins Top 10 salary cap hits

The Dolphins have restructured a number of contracts in order to lower the players' 2024 salary cap hits. Where does that leave Miami? Here are the Top 10 cap hits.

Vontae Davis

UPDATED: Vontae Davis' Death Confirmed

The 2009 Miami Dolphins first-round pick played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins Mock Draft Roundup - Miami Dolphins News 4/1/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis presumed dead - The Phinsider

A male body was found deceased at the Southwest Ranches residence of Vontae Davis’ grandmother.

Phinsider Question Of The Day: Which One Is Next Edition - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans share which players’ jerseys they want next.