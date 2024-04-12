Wide receiver targets for the Dolphins in the draft - The Splash Zone 4/12/24

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. So it’s kind of shocking to see that wide receiver is a need for the Dolphins, but it’s not because of Hill and Waddle. The team didn’t have a third receiving option step up when the opportunities presented themselves. According to Mike McDaniel, there is an offer on the table for Odell Beckham Jr. but the Dolphins could also fill their receiver need through the draft where there is plenty of talent at the position.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins need a receiver. Who should they target in NFL draft? Ranking the best options - Yahoo Sports

The Dolphins have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft and receiver is high on their needs list. Here are players they could target.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins’ charitable Tagovailoa making changes to body, mechanics. What he said Thursday - Yahoo Sports

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa making football changes this offseason

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins meet with Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, Adele wannabe, burger aficionado - Yahoo Sports

Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson had a pre-draft meeting with the Dolphins and is projected to be drafted in the first round. Bonus: He can sing.

Dolphins Linebackers

A Look at Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Fifth-Year Option Decision

The Achilles injury that kept Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips out of the playoffs helped keep down the cost of keeping him beyond 2024.

Electric Pass Rusher Chop Robinson Fits Familiar Profile for Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a history of embracing 'tweeners. Penn State's Chop Robinson could end up the best 'tweener the NFL Draft has produced in years.

Dolphins Offseason

New NFL rule opens door for Eagles to bring back black helmets - Yahoo Sports

Dolphins bring in veteran Lawson and book two more draft prospects.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Edge rushers Dolphins could target in draft - Miami Dolphins News 4/11/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Former Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins Weighs in on QB Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Christian Wilkins joins "Third and Long" podcast and talks Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL Mock Draft 2024: Pete Prisco’s new projection upgrades Miami Dolphins defensive line - The Phinsider

We are in the heart of mock draft season. Who does CSB Sports senior writer Pete Prisco think the Miami Dolphins will add with the 21st overall pick? We take a look.

SB Nation Reacts Poll: Fans grade Miami Dolphins offseason, top draft needs - The Phinsider

How are the Miami Dolphins doing this offseason? What do they still need to do? We ask for your thoughts on the team’s 2024 moves.

Who does ESPN Analytics predict the Miami Dolphins will select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? - The Phinsider

The Dolphins will bolster their pass rushing group in the first round of the NFL Draft according to ESPN Analytics.

Danny Crossman was key in Siran Neal’s decision to sign with the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Special teams ace Siran Neal joins the Miami Dolphins after six seasons in Buffalo.

Your moves as owner of the Miami Dolphins! - The Phinsider

Dolphins fans share what moves and changes they would make as owner of the Miami Dolphins.

Report: Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa won’t hold out from OTAs amid contract rumors - The Phinsider

Good news for Miami Dolphins fans.