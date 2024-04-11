Edge rushers Dolphins could target in draft - The Splash Zone 4/11/24

As of right now, we are not sure on when Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips will be good to go after both sustained season ending injuries last season. When free agency began, the Miami Dolphins signed Shaq Barrett to serve as a depth piece and to fill in if Chubb and Phillips aren’t ready to go when the 2024 season begins. Behind Barrett, the Dolphins don’t have much proven talent to lean on which is why adding an edge rusher in the draft wouldn’t be a bad idea. They can likely add a good one with their first round selection or look to add a project with one of their later picks.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins need an edge rusher. Who should they target in NFL draft? Ranking 5 best options - Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft and edge rusher is a top need. Here are five edge rushers they could target.

Dolphins Offensive Line

This Big-Brained Duke O-Lineman Makes Sense for Miami Dolphins in a Trade Back

Brains and brawn, Duke's Graham Barton has it all. Which is why the Miami Dolphins should consider drafting him early -- but only in the right scenario.

'We Have Enough To Beat Anybody' -- Terron Armstead on Miami Dolphins' 2024 Outlook

After a weekend in Hawaii with Miami Dolphins teammate Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Terron Armstead sat down with NFL Network and had a lot to say.

Dolphins Offseason

Who will the Dolphins take in the 2024 NFL Draft? Latest seven-round mock draft for Miami - Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and multiple needs. Here's our latest Dolphins mock draft for all seven rounds.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins draft primer - Miami Dolphins News 4/10/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins add Wisconsin’s Rob Everett as Offensive Assistant - The Phinsider

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel added a promising young offensive assistant to his coaching staff. #FInsUp

Miami Dolphins address two areas of need in updated Mel Kiper Jr 2024 NFL Mock Draft - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins address two areas of need with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr.

Miami Dolphins schedule visit with early-round pass rushing prospect - The Phinsider

Could Kansas EDGE rusher Austin Booker be an option for the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on QB Joe Burrow: Never been in the huddle with that kind of talent - The Phinsider

Mike Gesicki hyped up his new QB1 during his introductory press conference with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Phinsider Question Of The Day: Who Needs To Step Up Edition - The Phinsider

Which players do you need to see more from in 2024?

Report: Former New York Jets DE Carl Lawson visits rival Dolphins - The Phinsider

Carl Lawson fell out of the rotation in New York, could he land with Miami?