Dolphins draft primer - The Splash Zone 4/10/24

We are a little over two weeks till the 2024 NFL Draft and the Miami Dolphins still have some position groups they have to take care of. The interior offensive line is still a question mark after losing Robert Hunt in free agency. The team signed Aaron Brewer to take over at center and brought back Isaiah Wynn, who will probably slot in as the starting left guard again. The only problem with that is that Wynn can’t stay on the field. It would be wise for the Dolphins to find another guard with one of their top picks. The defensive line could also use some work and finding another third wide receiver should be in the plan during the draft.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins Defensive Line

