Safeties the Dolphins could target in free agency - The Splash Zone 3/9/24

Though the Miami Dolphins re-signed Elijah Campbell, if he is starting opposite Jevon Holland then something went wrong somewhere. DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones are both set to become free agents within the coming days, which means the Dolphins have to find a capable starter to pair with Holland. The team could bring either of those guys back but there are plenty of options out there on the free agent market.

Miami Dolphins Free Agent Safety Rankings: Justin Simmons, Rayshawn Jenkins, Kevin Byard Top List

The Miami Dolphins should target street free agents Justin Simmons, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Kevin Byard to address a need at safety.

Ten moves that would overhaul the Miami Dolphins' 2024 roster - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins must overhaul the 2024 roster, and have little cap space to do so

Now, the hard part. Dolphins must fill many voids with smart, cost-effective signings | Schad - Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins don't have much money to spend. But they need to spend and spend wisely. Jonnu Smith is a good start.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Offseason Transactions Review - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Evaluating the team's moves from a year ago and how they panned out

Miami Dolphins Officially Announce Signing of Much-Needed Receiving Tight End Jonnu Smith - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The addition of Smith fills what was a massive void for the Dolphins last season

Steelers releasing All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson, a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan - Yahoo Sports

Patrick Peterson is from South Florida, grew up a Dolphins fan and is available. Miami needs a cornerback. Might this be a match?

Miami Dolphins Stick With Continuity Plan on Special Teams

The Miami Dolphins and Jake Bailey have agreed on a new two-year contract that puts Bailey in the top 10 earners among NFL punters.

