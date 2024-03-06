Will Dolphins target a big name running back - The Splash Zone 3/6/24

Last offseason, every veteran big name running back was linked to the Miami Dolphins. But we were all fools because the running back duo of Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane exceeded expectations. Mostert had his best season at the age of 31 while Achane showed big play potential in his rookie year, when he wasn’t injured. There are plenty of needs on the Dolphins roster, but running back isn’t one of them. They could use a bigger back for the short game and goal line work. But if Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley want to play for the Dolphins at a reasonable price, the idea of adding them is so far fetched.

Will Miami Dolphins Make a Run at Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, or Derrick Henry in Free Agency?

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier could again make a run at a veteran running back group that includes Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley.

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins In Contract Talks with TE Jonnu Smith

Free agent tight end Jonnu Smith visited Miami Dolphins headquarters Tuesday and could sign with the team.

Dolphins Defensive Line

What's Next for Miami Dolphins After Declining To Tag Christian Wilkins?

Even after cutting Keion Crossen Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins remained tens of millions over the salary cap one week shy of free agency.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins releasing LB Jerome Baker but leaving door open for possible reunion, per report - CBSSports.com

Another notable name is hitting the open market

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins Releasing Cornerback Keion Crossen - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The special teams standout missed the entire 2023 season with an injury

