Dolphins options at center - The Splash Zone 3/5/24

After Connor Williams was lost for the season with an ACL injury, the Miami Dolphins offensive line just wasn’t the same. Williams is set to become a free agent next week and his agent stated the center is willing to take his time making a decision during free agency. It would be nice if Williams would return to Miami. But if he doesn’t, there are plenty of options out there through free agency and the NFL Draft that the Dolphins could turn to.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Where Dolphins can turn if they cannot agree to Williams contract. Three ways to play this

Exploring Miami’s center options.

Dolphins Free Agency

Miami Dolphins Free Agency Predictions 2024: Where Will Wilkins, Hunt, Van Ginkel Land?

The first week of free agency probably won't be kind to the Miami Dolphins, but they do have some salary cap flexibility to add (and retain) quality players.

Dolphins Defensive Line

The Miami Dolphins don't have a single healthy pass rusher on the roster heading into free agency - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins have a roster that could potentially be gutted by free agency. Can all these needs be addressed in the coming weeks?

Are Miami Dolphins prepared for bidding war on Christian Wilkins? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

By exposing Christian Wilkins to free agency the Miami Dolphins could be embarking on a bidding war to retain the defense tackle.

Without the tag Miami Dolphins standout Christian Wilkins will become one of the NFL's hottest free agent targets - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Christian Wilkins will be exposed to the free agent market without restrictions because the Miami Dolphins decided not to use the franchise or transition tag on the defensive tackle

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins-Related Combine Soundbites - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey and Ndamukong Suh were among the Dolphins players, current and former, who came up during prospect interviews in Indianapolis

Picking the best Round 1 draft target for the Miami Dolphins after the 2024 NFL Combine - A to Z Sports

A versatile player emerged at the combine as an option for Miami

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Christian Wilkins not expected to be franchise tagged - Miami Dolphins News 3/4/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL Combine 2024: Five prospects jumping onto Miami Dolphins radar - The Phinsider

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has closed. Who stood out and may be on the Miami Dolphins radar ahead of the NFL Draft?

2024 NFL free agency: Miami Dolphins review Christian Wilkins - Walk, tag, or re-sign? - The Phinsider

The biggest question for the Miami Dolphins this offseason may be the status of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. What will the team do with their 2019 first-round pick?

Rapoport: Miami Dolphins will not franchise tag Christian Wilkins - The Phinsider

Dolphins 2019 first round pick will test free agency in 2024.

Phinsider Question Of The Day: Are You Okay With This Edition - The Phinsider

How do you feel about the Dolphins allowing Wilkins to test free agency, possibly losing him?