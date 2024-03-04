Christian Wilkins not expected to be franchise tagged - The Splash Zone 3/4/24

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were going to do whatever they could to retain Christian Wilkins. Yesterday however, a new report came out that the team is not expected to use the franchise tag on Wilkins and it’s looking likely that he’ll test free agency. After his best season as a pro, Wilkins is set to cash in big when he hits the open market.

Is This Christian Wilkins' Last Week With the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins appear to be leaning against using the franchise tag on Christian Wilkins, meaning he is seemingly 10 days away from free agency.

Miami Dolphins Should Know Where to Look for Defensive Tackles - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A new Dolphins assistant coach worked with three of the prospects at the combine

5 takeaways from the Dolphins at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

From Christian Wilkins’ future to Stephen Ross’ high marks in the NFLPA report card, here is what we learned in Indianapolis.

NFL Draft 2024: Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson says he’d be “honored” to play for Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Could JPJ be heading to Miami?

Christian Wilkins would make roughly $20 million if he played on the franchise tag in 2024.