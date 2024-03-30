Analyzing the Dolphins offense after free agency - The Splash Zone 3/30/24

Not much has changed on the Miami Dolphins offense after free agency began besides the loss of Robert Hunt on the offensive line. Another decision the team made was not to bring back Connor Williams at center and brought in Aaron Brewer to take over the middle of the offensive line. While the Dolphins did bring back Isaiah Wynn and signed Jack Driscoll, there is still work to be done at the two guard spots and the team could likely take care of one of them via the NFL Draft. The team still needs to find a third wide receiver and have on offer on the table for Odell Beckham Jr. But if they don’t find another receiver, perhaps that is where Jonnu Smith could come in and become that third option out of the tight end spot.

Dolphins Offense Has Solid Foundation After Free Agency

The Miami Dolphins offense has solid foundation after free agency, and the draft could bring some enhancements

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins add extra year to Raheem Mostert's contract after running back's Pro Bowl season - CBSSports.com

Mostert is now under team control through 2025

Dolphins Defensive Line

Benito Jones comes full circle, returns to Dolphins. How he and Raekwon Davis compare

Benito Jones returns to Dolphins with 15 starts under his belt.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins Offseason Program Begins in Two Weeks

The Miami Dolphins offseason program begins on April 15 and concludes on the first week of June with mandatory minicamp

Ranking the Miami Dolphins' top five draft needs after free agency

Miami still has work to do to improve the roster

A Dolphins Draft Trade-Down Scenario

Breaking down a hypothetical suggestion from an NFL.com writer

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Are the Dolphins still contenders - Miami Dolphins News 3/29/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins 2024 offseason OTA, minicamp schedule released - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 offseason training program schedule has been released.

2025 NFL Draft: Compensatory Pick Projections for the Miami Dolphins - The Phinsider

Should the Miami Dolphins consider the compensatory pick formula when signing free agents?

BREAKING: Raheem Mostert, Dolphins agree to a 2-year extension - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and running back Raheem Mostert have agreed to a two contract extension that keeps the veteran with the team through 2025.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 582 - The Phinsider

Join us every Friday evening to share your victory of the week!

Report: Miami Dolphins expected to check in with free agent guard following the draft - The Phinsider

Is offensive line now Miami’s biggest weakness?