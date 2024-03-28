How should Dolphins adjust to new kickoff rule - The Splash Zone 3/28/24

A new rule was approved by the NFL that would change how the kickoff works. Kick returns are going to become a thing again, at least for a year, under this new setup which is a copy of the XFL kickoff. So with this new rule, will the Dolphins have to make any adjustments for their return game? Braxton Berrios mainly handled return duties last season, but with this new rule it might be wise to find a dynamic returner who has that home run ability. De’Von Achane would be a good choice, but would it be wise to have him out there when he is so valuable on offense?

Do Dolphins Need a New Kickoff Returner with New Rules?

The kickoff return actually will be a thing again in the NFL in 2024, so do the Miami Dolphins need to do anything to adjust and take advantage of this?

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill is NFL's most dangerous potential returner in new kickoff format | Schad - Yahoo Sports

We think Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will want to try out a few of these kickoff returns in the new format. And we also think the Dolphins should let them try it.

Tyreek Hill owes it to himself, Dolphins ‘to be more mature' off the field | Habib - Yahoo Sports

Mike McDaniel confirms the Dolphins have talked to Tyreek Hill about his off-field drama and Hill is cooperating. Now Hill must take the next step.

Dolphins Secondary

Jordan Poyer Signing Already Benefiting Miami Dolphins in Hidden Ways

Jordan Poyer's role with the Miami Dolphins is part-player, part-mentor. He's been tasked with helping fellow safety Jevon Holland take the next step.

