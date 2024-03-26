Mike McDaniel meets with the media - The Splash Zone 3/26/24

At the NFL’s league meetings, Mike McDaniel met with the media yesterday to talk about a few different things. He was asked about the Odell Beckham Jr. free agent visit and stated that the team has put an offer out there, but business takes time. McDaniel was also asked about the teams situation and whether or not this is a sort of rebuild year. The Dolphins lost key players when free agency began but have found some guys on the market who can collectively fill in the voids. But this is definitely not a rebuild according to McDaniel as he expects his team to be competitive late into the season.

This is no Dolphins reset or rebuild, Mike McDaniel says | Schad - Yahoo Sports

At a breakfast meeting with reporters, Mike McDaniel pushed back on the notion the Dolphins are taking a step back

McDaniel Pondered Play-Calling Change

The Dolphins head coach considered relinquished the role after last season and will continue evaluating the process

Are Miami Dolphins Concerned About a Tua Tagovailoa Contract Holdout?

Two months into the offseason, the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa have not worked out a contract extension. So what's next?

Dolphins' Jevon Holland: 'Breaking news: Tackling Banned' - Yahoo Sports

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland had a reaction to NFL's decision to ban hip drop tackling

For Dolphins, hope is responsible free agency spending leads to balanced team

Miami has seen considerable roster turnover this offseason but Mike McDaniel believes the team is poised to compete in 2024.

