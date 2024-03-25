One analyst believes Dolphins should draft a QB in round 1 - The Splash Zone 3/25/24

It’s time to start focusing on the NFL Draft and one analyst believe the Miami Dolphins should look into drafting a quarterback in round 1 to replace Tua Tagovailoa. Congratulations Joel Klatt, you’re going to get your clicks and views thanks to your take. Listen, the Dolphins have made it clear that they view Tua as their long term starter whether you agree with that or not.

FOX Sports Analyst Shockingly Suggests Dolphins Draft Tua Tagovailoa’s Replacement With Their First-Round Pick

Should the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami be over? One FOX Sports analyst seems to think so in his latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

5 More Questions for Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel at NFL's Annual League Meeting

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will speak with reporters for the first time since the start of free agency at the NFL's annual league meeting on Monday.

