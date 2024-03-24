Shaq Barrett chose Dolphins over the Jets - The Splash Zone 3/24/24

A couple of slow news days for the Miami Dolphins as they haven’t signed anyone but they did have a free agent visit with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week. There was an interesting tidbit from Shaq Barrett, who was signed by the Dolphins after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him. Apparently Barrett was going to sign with the New York Jets, but the Dolphins came out of nowhere to convince him to play for them instead. Barrett will fit in nicely on this Dolphins defense and could have a big role depending on the health of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips at the beginning of the season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Shaq Barrett say he was talking to Jets until Dolphins swooped in - NBC Sports

Two years ago, receiver Tyreek Hill picked the Dolphins over the Jets.

