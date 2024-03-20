Dolphins draft strategy - The Splash Zone 3/20/24

The NFL Draft is a little over a month away, but it’s never too early to talk about it. The Miami Dolphins have done a pretty good job over the past week on shoring up their roster needs via free agency. Which means they can probably go whatever direction they want to in the first round. There are some positions that need help more than others, but the Dolphins are setting themselves up to take whoever they see as the best player available whenever they pick.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins can now justify choosing any of five positions at No. 21. Zeroing in on options

Dolphins will have options at several need positions at No. 21.

Dolphins Linebackers

Will adding Shaq Barrett give Dolphins’ pass rush a ‘well-oiled machine?’

Barrett gives Miami a veteran pass rusher with their top two starters rehabbing from injuries.

Miami Dolphins LB Anthony Walker Sheds New Light on Significant Health Scare

As his then-teammates were getting ready for the playoffs a few months ago, Anthony Walker was fighting a scary infection. The new Miami Dolphins LB opens up.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins don't have Christian Wilkins, but they do have these eight defensive tackles - Yahoo Sports

The Miami Dolphins have signed six defensive tackles as Christian Wilkins departs. Zach Sieler takes on the role as Miami's best. But how much can these new guys help?

Dolphins Secondary

The Miami Dolphins' Endless Possibilities in the Defensive Backfield

The Miami Dolphins have scheme flexibility on defense thanks to savvy roster management. The Kendall Fuller signing completes what will be a versatile group.

