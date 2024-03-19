Dolphins bring back Isaiah Wynn, sign Jack Driscoll - The Splash Zone 3/19/24

The Miami Dolphins needed to address their offensive line as the unit dealt with too many injuries last season and lost Rob Hunt to free agency. The team added Aaron Brewer to replace Connor Williams at center, but the both guard spots need new starters. Isaiah Wynn was one of those starters, but he only managed to start seven games before being lost for the season. If the Dolphins want him back out there as a starter, they better have a good backup plan. But that could be where Jack Driscoll comes in as he provides so much o-line flexibility.

The One Missing Piece Left on Miami Dolphins' Offensive Line

With Isaiah Wynn and Jack Driscoll aboard, the Miami Dolphins can now look to the NFL Draft for their offensive line's finishing touch.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Chris Perkins: Yes, Chubb and Phillips both could be 100% healthy for Dolphins’ opener - Yahoo Sports

I’ve been greatly concerned about the Dolphins’ pass rush. As you know, edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are both recovering from season-ending injuries.

Dolphins Secondary

With Kendall Fuller, the Dolphins can do a little bit of everything in the secondary

Miami added a veteran and versatile cornerback in Fuller.

Miami Dolphins Newcomer Jordan Poyer Ready to Thrive with New Safety Partner - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Poyer had played alongside Micah Hyde for the past seven seasons

Connor Williams’ knee injury confirmed to be “pretty significant” - The Phinsider

Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells WSVN that the center is focused on his medical situation and will not be signing with the Dolphins or any team any time soon.

Miami Dolphins Add Offensive Line Help With Jack Driscoll Signing - The Phinsider

You get an offensive lineman! And you get an offensive lineman! And you get an offensive lineman!!!!!

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign OL Isaiah Wynn - 2024 NFL Free Agency - The Phinsider

The former first-round pick of the 2018 NFL draft will return to Miami in 2024, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins. #FinsUp

