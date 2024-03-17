Dolphins re-sign Braxton Berrios - The Splash Zone 3/17/24

Braxton Berrios will be back with the Miami Dolphins next season as the wide receiver was brought back by the team on a one-year deal. Berrios was the Dolphins primary kick/punt returner and while it looked like he was going to carve a role out in this offense early in the season, it just never happened. So expect Berrios to be mainly involved on special teams again and a third wide receiver still remains a need for the Dolphins. But perhaps that can be negated by the Jonnu Smith signing.

Analyzing the Dolphins’ departures, additions in first wave of NFL free agency

Miami lost several key contributors in free agency but has been active in retooling its roster.

Jody Fortson is one of two tight ends the Miami Dolphins have added in free agency - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins are banking on growth from Jody Fortson, who was Travis Kelce's understudy for five years

Former Dolphins starting linebacker Jerome Baker signing with the Seahawks

Miami is swapping inside linebackers with Seattle after signing former Seahawks starter Jordyn Brooks.

