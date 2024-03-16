A revamped Dolphins roster - The Splash Zone 3/16/24

Before free agency, it was expected that the Miami Dolphins would lose their top guys to other teams and that is exactly what happened. So instead of handing Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt huge contracts, the Dolphins decided to add several players different players over the past few days. The team has found some quality guys on deals that aren’t on the expensive side and they still have the NFL Draft to fill more needs. Which signing are you most excited for?

Dolphins 2024 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings - ESPN

Keep track of all the Dolphins' free agent moves throughout the 2024 offseason.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins, Bills had the same cap problem but totally different solutions | FOX Sports

The Dolphins and Bills faced major financial issues going into the new league year. Here's how they solved those issues in opposite ways.

Miami Dolphins Most-Drafted Players: Troy Fautanu, Amarius Mims Among Most Popular Selections

Offensive and defensive line prospects, headlined by Troy Fautanu, dominate the Miami Dolphins' most-drafted players list in 2024 NFL Mock Drafts.

Dolphins Offensive Line

How Big of a Pay Cut Did Miami Dolphins OT Terron Armstead Take?

Terron Armstead's updated contract is out, and there were cap-saving maneuvers by the Miami Dolphins beyond a reduction in salary.

Can Aaron Brewer Make the Miami Dolphins a Downhill Running Team?

The Miami Dolphins have high hopes for the impact that athletic interior offensive lineman Aaron Brewer can have on their run game.

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins Film Breakdown: Shaq Barrett - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the strengths and weaknesses of new Dolphins linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Why did Jordyn Brooks choose the Dolphins- Miami Dolphins News 3/15/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 581 - The Phinsider

Join us every Friday evening to share your victory from the last week!

Report: Tua Tagovailoa to shed weight while working on speed and agility this offseason - The Phinsider

One offseason after putting on weight to better handle big hits, Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer, Nick Hicks, claims the Dolphins quarterback will slim down and focus on mobility ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season.