Why did Jordyn Brooks choose the Dolphins- The Splash Zone 3/15/24

The Miami Dolphins were in desperate need of adding some linebacker help this offseason as Jerome Baker became a cap casualty. The team started off by signing Anthony Walker and then ended up signing Jordyn Brooks also. Brooks met with the media yesterday after his signing became official. He expects to be the middle linebacker in this Anthony Weaver defense, but things are still being worked out on that side of the ball. Brooks thought the Dolphins would provide him with the best situation and found it to be a very attractive destination.

Early Hints at Jordyn Brooks’ Role - Plus Why He Chose Miami Dolphins

Jordyn Brooks is now officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Here’s what the new linebacker had to say about his new team — and his path to South Florida.

