What moves do the Dolphins still need to make - The Splash Zone 3/14/24

The Miami Dolphins have made plenty of moves to improve their football team these past several days. They also lost several key players, whose talents will be missed. Offensively, the Dolphins found a new center in Aaron Brewer and a tight end in Jonnu Smith. The two guard spots are still an unknown and the team could use a third receiver.

Defensively there will be a ton of change. Christian Wilkins is gone, Andrew Van Ginkle is gone along with other some players. The Dolphins rebuilt their linebacker room by adding Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker to the mix and signed a pass rusher in Shaq Barrett. Jordan Poyer will pair nicely with Jevon Holland at safety, but there is still work to be done on this side of the ball. It will be hard to replace Wilkins and there’s really no free agent out there who can provide what Wilkins does. That’s why it won’t be shocking when the Dolphins scout plenty of defensive tackles in this year’s draft class.

As Free Agency Officially Arrives, Miami Dolphins' Defense Is Still Lacking in One Worrisome Way

The Miami Dolphins need playmakers on defense after losing more than half of their starters this cycle. There are still a few ways to do it in free agency.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed Returning - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Ahmed will be back for a fifth season in Miami

Dolphins Tight Ends

What piqued Jonnu Smith’s interest in returning to Miami, signing with Dolphins

Smith, a former FIU star, credited this thing for sparking some of his desire to return to Miami and sign with the Dolphins.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Dolphins agree to terms with DT Neville Gallimore - NBC Sports

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins adding former Bills cornerback and special teams ace Siran Neal

Dolphins adding Bills special teams standout Neal.

Miami Dolphins Signing of Jorday Poyer Among Most Discussed Moves Around NFL - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins agreed to terms with the former Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety

Miami Dolphins Officially Release Xavien Howard -- With an Interesting Designation

Xavien Howard is now free to sign with whomever he wants. But a medical check is in order after the Miami Dolphins cut him with a failed physical designation.

