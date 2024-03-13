Dolphins bring in pass rush help - The Splash Zone 3/13/24

The Miami Dolphins entered free agency with plenty of needs to address and they have accomplished addressing some of those needs over the first two days of the legal tampering period. After filling some needs on day 1, the Dolphins yesterday added some much needed pass rush help with the addition of Shaq Barrett after the team lost Andrew Van Ginkel. Barrett is going to get a chance to play a big role as Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb rehab from their injuries. When those two are both back and healthy, Barrett will provide quality depth as a pass rusher.

Miami Dolphins Adding Veteran Pass Rusher Shaq Barrett - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Barrett brings depth at a position that very much needed it

