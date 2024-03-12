Dolphins lose a handful of players - The Splash Zone 3/12/24

It was an ugly day for the Miami Dolphins and their fans yesterday, but it was expected. Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Brandon Jones, and Robert Hunt all found new teams and cashed in on new contracts. With the Dolphins cap situation, it was going to be hard to pay everyone and hand out big contracts. This was to be expected, but there was just a little bit of hope that the team could at least keep one of their bigger free agents. That was not the case but the Dolphins can be expected to be rewarded with some compensatory picks next year.

Is It Time To Panic After Miami Dolphins' Bloody Monday?

No team lost more in the first day of NFL free agency than the Miami Dolphins. But GM Chris Grier still has plenty of chances to get right.

