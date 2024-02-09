Examining the Dolphins tight ends - The Splash Zone 2/9/24

The Miami Dolphins passing attack revolves around their speedy receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The tight ends haven’t been asked to catch much, which shows because the Dolphins didn’t have a receiving touchdown from a tight end at all last season. In the Mike McDaniel offense, the tight ends are asked to block more but it would be nice to have a bigger bodied receiving option in the middle of the field or in the red zone.

Examining where the Miami Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency

'Least Surprising Thing I've Ever Seen' - Kyle Juszczyk on Job Mike McDaniel Has Done With Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers players had nothing but praise for Mike McDaniel, who spent five years in the Bay Area before getting the Miami Dolphins job.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Conclusions to be drawn on Dolphins’ front seven, as Wilkins’ decision looms

What can be concluded about Dolphins’ front seven

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips Offers Medical Update - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Phillips sustained a season-ending injury in the Black Friday game against the New York Jets

Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel Makes Goal Clear for Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The 2019 draft pick is scheduled to be a free agent again this offseason

