Dolphins need for a third receiving option - The Splash Zone 2/3/24

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been a formidable duo the past two seasons when they are on the field together. Last season while the Miami Dolphins offense was able to put up big yardage numbers, the unit began to show some flaws near the end of the year. Hill and Waddle missed some games and no one really stepped up during their absences. The Dolphins had guys who saw extended playing time behind their two superstar receivers, but none of them made the most of the opportunity. Which is why is should be a priority this offseason to find that third receiving threat, whether it’s a wide receiver or a tight end.

Dolphins need better third receiving option - ESPN

After Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins didn't have a player who had more than 35 receptions in 2023.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa Contract Update: Miami Dolphins QB Discusses Possible Extension

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed his contract situation prior to the AFC team's Pro Bowl practice in Orlando on Friday.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Update: Will Miami Dolphins OT Terron Armstead Play in 2024?

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead remains on the fence about whether he wants to play in 2024 -- but a decision should come soon.

Dolphins Defensive Line

What will Christian Wilkins' market look like this offseason as a free agent, and will it impact his future with the Miami Dolphins? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Take a look at what Christian Wilkins' peers are making, which could impact whether the Dolphins can afford to re-sign him

Dolphins Secondary

Jalen Ramsey a big Brandon Staley backer, says Dolphins ‘weren't couch potatoes' - Yahoo Sports

Pro Bowl CB Brandon Staley enjoyed playing under DC candidate Brandon Staley and defends the Dolphins' work ethic, saying they weren't ‘couch potatoes.'

Dolphins’ Needham, at a crossroads, addresses status. And what’s left behind post Fangio

Dolphins’ Needham addresses his situation

1972 Dolphins

1972 Miami Dolphins Named One of Top Three Most Influential NFL Teams - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

In their second of three consecutive Super Bowl seasons, the Dolphins became the first (and to this day still the only) team with a perfect record

Dolphins add another name to defensive coordinator search - Miami Dolphins News 2/2/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Draft Watch: Jackson Powers-Johnson belongs on the Round 1 radar - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins can solve a handful of problems by selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson No 21 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Teddy Bridgewater retires, begins coaching career - The Phinsider

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has retired from playing, but he is headed to the sidelines as a coach.

Seattle Seahawks ink Leslie Frazier as assistant head coach; Miami Dolphins DC search continues - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins interviewed Leslie Frazier days before deciding to join the Seattle Seahawks.

Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 575 - The Phinsider

It’s Friday, so it’s time for us to welcome you to another VOTW post. Today’s open conversation prompt is just that - what is your victory for this week? Did you have something amazing happen this...

Report: Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver expected to land Miami defensive coordinator job - The Phinsider

Weaver to Miami is picking up steam.