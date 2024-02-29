Dolphins graded among best in NFLPA report cards - The Splash Zone 2/29/24

Annually, the NFL Players Association releases report cards on every single team and how they graded on various categories such as the head coach and family treatment. The Miami Dolphins were graded near the very top in every category receiving an ‘A’ in all eleven categories. Owner Stephen Ross received an ‘A’ for his commitment to taking care of his players and making sure they have everything they need to help them succeed on the field.

Dolphins treat their players best in NFL, says union. Time for players to reward club and fans. | Schad - Yahoo Sports

The Dolphins are unmatched when it comes to how they treat their players. They're literally No. 1 as graded by the player union. It's time for that success to translate to the field.

Chris Grier

Dolphins GM Chris Grier on Christian Wilkins, other tough free agency decisions

Miami might have to use the franchise tag to keep Wilkins, a pending unrestricted free agent, in Miami.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Why Miami Dolphins' Chris Grier Shut Down Jaylen Waddle Trade Rumors

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Wednesday that the organization has given "no thoughts" to trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Dolphins Defensive Line

First round pass rushing prospect says "it would definitely be fire" to play for the Miami Dolphins - A to Z Sports

First round pass rushing prospect Dallas Turner from Alabama says "it would definitely be fire" to play for the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins open to cornerback Xavien Howard returning to the team - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

General Manager Chris Grier stated that Miami's open to Xavien Howard being re-signed, after he tests the free agent market

Cornerback Cam Smith gets praised by Miami Dolphins for "attacking offseason" - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Dolphins hopeful Cam Smith learned from rookie season struggles, and could potentially replace Xavien Howard

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins’ Jones awaits word, addresses odd usage. And a Kiper surprise, Berrios oddity

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones makes his case

Dolphins biggest needs heading into combine - Miami Dolphins News 2/28/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Like it or not, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is about to get PAID - The Phinsider

During his press conference at the 2024 NFL Combine, Mike McDaniel spoke about Tua Tagovailoa’s development and both side’s willingness to get a new deal done. #Fin

NFLPA releases 2024 team report cards: How do Dolphins stack up? - The Phinsider

The NFLPA released their annual grades for all 32 teams in the league. How did the Dolphins stack up against the rest of the league?

Miami Dolphins plan to leave a key under the mat for cornerback Xavien Howard - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins plan to cut Xavien Howard as a post-June 1 roster move to clear cap space.

2024 NFL free agency: Miami Dolphins review Salvon Ahmed - Walk, tag, or re-sign? - The Phinsider

Our look at the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents continues today with a return to the offensive side of the ball. What should the Dolphins do with running back Salvon Ahmed?

Chris Grier: “No thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle.” - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier shuts down loose rumors of Jaylen Waddle trade.

Dolphins guard Robert Hunt will test free agency next month - The Phinsider

Can the Dolphins find a way to keep Robert Hunt in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Miami Dolphins fans chime in on their trade proposals, or not... - The Phinsider

With the NFL free agency period just around the corner, I asked this question earlier this week about trading our own players-

If you were the Miami Dolphins’ current GM which player(s) would you...