Dolphins biggest needs heading into combine - The Splash Zone 2/28/24

The Miami Dolphins enter another crucial offseason as the team looks to generate a playoff win after being one and done the past two years. We are still a couple of weeks away from the start of free agency but there are some pretty evident needs on this Dolphins team. Again, like every offseason this past decade, there are plenty of spots that will need improved or replaced along the offensive line. As of right now, the Dolphins could be looking at adding three new interior lineman. Connor Williams and Rob Hunt are set to hit free agency and there is no guarantee that either will be back with the team next season.

The Five Biggest Miami Dolphins Needs Heading Into the Combine - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have a lot of uncertainty because of their high number of key pending free agents

Chris Grier

Offseason decisions made could save or seal Chris Grier's fate as the Miami Dolphins' General Manager - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

It's time time for Miami Dolphins to hold General Manager Chris Grier accountable for the franchise he's built

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa 'hard at work' on new contract - ESPN

Coach Mike McDaniel didn't give a timeline, but he said the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL's leading passer in '23, are "hard at work" on a new contract.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel gives update on Terron Armstead’s retirement decision

Armstead is considering retirement after dealing with several injuries in 2023.

Dolphins Defense

New Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver 'An absolute star,' says Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Harbaugh has high praise for his former assistant

Dolphins Defensive Line

A Dolphins starter who badly wants to return, and Miami’s options if they decide otherwise

A look at Miami’s defensive tackle options in free agency

Dolphins Special Teams

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel Explains Retaining Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins ranked in the bottom third in the overall special teams rankings the past three seasons

Dolphins Offseason

Miami Dolphins’ game plan at NFL Combine should focus on offensive, defensive lines. - Yahoo Sports

GM Chris Grier subscribes to the best-available approach to the draft, so he’s never one to shut the door on just about any position and that applies this year.

