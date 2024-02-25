Injury update on Jaelan Phillips- The Splash Zone 2/25/24

It’s been three months since Jaelan Phillips suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season. Phillips was in attendance for the Miami Dolphins 14th annual Cancer Challenge and caught up with the media that was present. While he didn’t discuss a potential return timeline, the Dolphins linebacker was walking without a brace and said rehab seems to be going smoothly. The hope is he can be ready for the beginning of the 2024 season.

Jaelan Phillips Injury Update: Offseason Check-In on Miami Dolphins LB

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, three months to the day after tearing his Achilles tendon: "I feel strong. I feel great."

Dolphins Offensive Line

Boston College guard Christian Mahogany could interest the Dolphins in the draft — and he has ties to the team - Yahoo Sports

AVENTURA — Ask the teammates of Boston College guard Christian Mahogany about him, and they might refer to the NFL draft prospect as “Himothy.”

Dolphins Offseason

Dave Hyde: Ten Not-So-Simple Ways to Solve the Miami Dolphins this offseason - Yahoo Sports

My head is pounding. My calculator is drained. My writing this annual column of Ten Simple Steps To Solve The Miami Dolphins isn’t so simple this winter.

Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Another Record-Breaking Year for Dolphins Cancer Challenge

The 14th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge broke records again, with roughly $12 million raised by 7,000 runners and bikers.

