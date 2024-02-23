Dolphins plan on retaining Christian Wilkins - The Splash Zone 2/24/24

Per a report, the Miami Dolphins are planning on not letting Christian Wilkins become a free agent. The defensive lineman had his best season as a pro and this is after an offseason that saw him and the Dolphins try to get a new deal done. From the sounds of the report though, the Dolphins will use the franchise tag on Wilkins if they cannot sign him to a long term deal.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins to tag Christian Wilkins if need be, report says

The Miami Dolphins will not let Christian Wilkins leave in free agency, ESPN says.

Chris Grier

Checking scorecard on the many trades by Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier - Yahoo Sports

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier has made 56 trades since 2016. With speculation heating up more big deals may be in store, we check his hits and misses.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Trade or No, Miami Dolphins Need To Address Wide Receiver in Free Agency

Even in the likely event Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both back in 2024, the Miami Dolphins need wide receiver help in free agency.

Dolphins Offensive Line

The Implicit Leverage the Miami Dolphins Have Over Terron Armstead

The Miami Dolphins could feel safe asking Terron Armstead to take a pay cut due to the NFL Draft's embarrassment of riches at the offensive tackle position.

Dolphins Offseason

What the Miami Dolphins Focus Really Should Be in the 2024 Draft - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins are scheduled to have only two picks in the first four rounds this year

Sensible NFL Draft Advice for the Miami Dolphins From High-Profile Ex-Scout

Should Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins be cautious or bold with the team's first first-round NFL Draft pick in three years?

These 8 offensive linemen and front seven defenders should be Dolphins' Scouting Combine focus - Yahoo Sports

Dolphins GM Chris Grier is very, very likely to drill down on these offensive lineman and pass rushers at the NFL Scouting Combine, which kicks off Monday

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Terron Armstead expected back for 2024 season - Miami Dolphins News 2/22/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2024 NFL free agency: Miami Dolphins review Andrew Van Ginkel - Walk, tag, or re-sign? - The Phinsider

Our annual look at the Miami Dolphins upcoming free agents continues with a key member of the team’s defense. What should the Dolphins do with linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel?

Report: Dolphins GM Chris Grier retains position as part of NFL’s Competition Committee - The Phinsider

Grier is one of eight NFL employees on the committee.