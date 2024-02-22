Terron Armstead expected back for 2024 season - The Splash Zone 2/22/24

The Miami Dolphins have some needs on their roster that they are going to have to take care of through free agency and the NFL draft. But it sounds like they will have one less need to take care of as Terron Armstead is expected to play this upcoming season. Armstead was debating whether to retire or not as he has dealt with injuries his entire career. The Dolphins should still find a capable backup behind Armstead, since he usually misses a few games during the year. Kendall Lamm was the backup last season and performed admirably when filling in. Lamm is set to be a free agent though and could earn a tad more money after he played so well this past year.

