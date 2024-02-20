Dolphins hire new special teams assistant - The Splash Zone 2/20/24

Danny Crossman is still the Miami Dolphins special teams coach, which is shocking considering how bad the unit has performed since he arrived back in 2019. He will have some new help with him now as it’s been reported that the team will hire Ronnie Bradford. as senior special teams assistant. Bradford was drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft where he enjoyed a 10-year career with several different teams. After retiring from pro play, he transitioned into coaching and got his start with the Denver Broncos. He most recently held the title of defensive coordinator/safeties coach at the University of Montana.

Miami Dolphins Bringing Back Former Draft Pick for Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have a new assistant special teams coach

Dolphins Tight Ends

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2024: Mike McDaniel Needs a Complete Tight End

After essentially ignoring the tight end position in 2023, could this be the year that Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins make a splash in free agency?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2024: Top Options if Chris Grier Moves on From Terron Armstead

Even if Terron Armstead doesn't retire, the Miami Dolphins should look to free agency to address the left tackle position. Here are the top nine options.

Dolphins Offseason

Biggest Positional Needs For All 32 NFL Teams - AFC East | Fantasy News

Rob looks at each NFL team in the AFC East and looks at what kind of offseason assets they have, both financially and draft capital wise. Each team's top three positional needs are identified.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Checking out the latest projections for the first round, from QB Michael Penix Jr. to TE Ja'Tavion Sanders and a lot of O-linemen in between

Where the Miami Dolphins Rank in Cap Space, Dead Money - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Cedrick Wilson Jr. officially has become a pending free agent

Miami Dolphins might be getting some much needed good news regarding the 2024 salary cap - A to Z Sports

Miami's cap issues could end up a little bit better

