Dolphins hire new special teams assistant - The Splash Zone 2/20/24

Danny Crossman is still the Miami Dolphins special teams coach, which is shocking considering how bad the unit has performed since he arrived back in 2019. He will have some new help with him now as it’s been reported that the team will hire Ronnie Bradford. as senior special teams assistant. Bradford was drafted by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft where he enjoyed a 10-year career with several different teams. After retiring from pro play, he transitioned into coaching and got his start with the Denver Broncos. He most recently held the title of defensive coordinator/safeties coach at the University of Montana.
You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.
Miami Dolphins Bringing Back Former Draft Pick for Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
The Dolphins have a new assistant special teams coach
Dolphins Tight Ends
Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2024: Mike McDaniel Needs a Complete Tight End
After essentially ignoring the tight end position in 2023, could this be the year that Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins make a splash in free agency?
Dolphins Offensive Line
Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2024: Top Options if Chris Grier Moves on From Terron Armstead
Even if Terron Armstead doesn't retire, the Miami Dolphins should look to free agency to address the left tackle position. Here are the top nine options.
Dolphins Offseason
Biggest Positional Needs For All 32 NFL Teams - AFC East | Fantasy News
Rob looks at each NFL team in the AFC East and looks at what kind of offseason assets they have, both financially and draft capital wise. Each team's top three positional needs are identified.
Miami Dolphins 2024 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Checking out the latest projections for the first round, from QB Michael Penix Jr. to TE Ja'Tavion Sanders and a lot of O-linemen in between
Where the Miami Dolphins Rank in Cap Space, Dead Money - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More
Cedrick Wilson Jr. officially has become a pending free agent
Miami Dolphins might be getting some much needed good news regarding the 2024 salary cap - A to Z Sports
Miami's cap issues could end up a little bit better
Phinsider News You May Have Missed
Expect Jalen Ramsey to move around more in 2024 - Miami Dolphins News 2/19/24 - The Phinsider
Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.
Tua Tagovailoa ranked last out of five quarterbacks from 2020 class according to CBS Sports - The Phinsider
CBS’ Ryan Wilson and former NFL General Manager Rick Spielman rank Tua Tagovailoa fifth out of five quarterbacks from 2020 NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins hire Montana defensive coordinator Ronnie Bradford as senior special teams assistant - The Phinsider
Ronnie Bradford started his coaching career as an assistant special teams coach with the 2003 Denver Broncos.
Dolphins free agents 2024: Walk, tag, re-sign - Eli Apple - The Phinsider
The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 free agency list includes 27 players who are set to hit the open market. We break down what the Dolphins should do with each one, starting with cornerback Eli Apple.
Dolphins fans weigh in on the most overrated player on the roster! - The Phinsider
Miami Dolphins fans share their choice for the most overrated current player.
Loading comments...