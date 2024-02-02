Should Dolphins bring in Vrabel for an interview - The Splash Zone 2/2/24

All of the head coaching vacancies around the NFL have been filled and Mike Vrabel is left without a team. The Miami Dolphins are in need of a defensive coordinator but have not put in for a interview with the former Tennessee Titans head coach. But Vrabel was a pretty good head coach and may not want to take a demotion and could just possibly sit out the 2024 season.

The contract negotiations between the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins could drag on for months, not weeks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Former Miami Dolphins Assistant Gets Last NFL Head Coach Opening - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Draft analysts weigh in on what Dolphins should do with 21st and 55th overall picks

Dolphins top free agents - Miami Dolphins News 2/1/24 - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins to interview Chris Shula for defensive coordinator job - The Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa Earns Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year Award - The Phinsider

Phins Fans Chime In- Where Should The Dolphins Look In The First Round? - The Phinsider

