Expect Jalen Ramsey to move around more in 2024 - The Splash Zone 2/19/24

Even before Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways, you could tell there was some friction between some players and the defensive coordinator. Jalen Ramsey was one of those players and voiced his frustration about not being able to shadow the opposing teams best wide receiver. Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins new defensive coordinator, met with the media this past week and talked about flexibility and maximizing his players potential. From the sounds of that, expect Ramsey to be used like a chess piece in this new defensive scheme.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Jalen Ramsey role priority for Dolphins DC Weaver - ESPN

In Miami, new DC Anthony Weaver knows he has the ingredients to create the type of defense he envisions.

Miami Dolphins should heavily scout TCU TE Jared Wiley - A to Z Sports

Miami Dolphins' offense weapons are on the smaller side and it shows up against physical defenses. Adding a big-playmaking tight end can help alleviate pressure.

Miami Dolphins CB Status: What Happens with X? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Examining where the Miami Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency

Offseason outlook for Dolphins safeties - Miami Dolphins News 2/17/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Former OLB coach Ryan Slowik to work with Miami’s secondary next season - The Phinsider

The 2023 season with Ryan Slowik’s 14th season coaching in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill is PFF’s highest-graded receiver since joining the Dolphins - The Phinsider

Tyreek Hill has three seasons left on his contract and will have a $31 million cap hit in 2024.

Should the Miami Dolphins Replace Tua Tagovailoa with Michael Penix Jr? - The Phinsider

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua and draft Michael Penix Jr?