What should Dolphins do at linebacker - The Splash Zone 2/16/24

Have we seen the last of Jerome Baker in a Miami Dolphins uniform? The Dolphins need to clear up some cap space and by releasing Baker, they could clear up $9.8 million or they could restructure the linebackers contract. David Long Jr, Duke Riley, and Channing Tindall are all still under contract but there is defiantly a chance to upgrade here whether through the draft or free agency. A name to keep an eye on is Patrick Queen, who was with Anthony Weaver with the Baltimore Ravens. But he is expected to be pretty pricey when he hits the open market and the Dolphins may not want to spend too big unless they clear up some cap space.

Examining where the Miami Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency

Dolphins Defense

From Saratoga to the NFL: Anthony Weaver’s Journey to the Miami Dolphins

SARATOGA SPRINGS — If not for his time in Saratoga Springs, Anthony Weaver might’ve never made it to the NFL.

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is no Vic Fangio (and that's OK) - Yahoo Sports

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver brings an approach unlike Vic Fangio. Weaver outlined his vision while being introduced to the media.

What To Expect From Miami Dolphins Defense Under Anthony Weaver

The Miami Dolphins' newest defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, isn't planning on running a "reckless" scheme in South Florida.

What Anthony Weaver's List Might Mean for Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker, and Xavien Howard

Anthony Weaver wants Christian Wilkins back with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. But is the same true for other high-priced defenders?

