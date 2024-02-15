Reviewing the Dolphins edge defenders - The Splash Zone 2/15/24

Injuries. Injuries. More injuries. The Miami Dolphins edge rushers got decimated by injuries as the season came to a close. It started with Jaelan Phillips, who was dealing with injuries at the beginning of the season but suffered a torn Achilles on the Black Friday game. A month later, Bradley Chubb tore his ACL and then finally in the regular season finale, Andrew Van Ginkel suffered a foot injury that ended his year. The Dolphins have their starters in Phillips and Chubb, but face a dilemma. Van Ginkel is set to hit free agency and outperformed the one-year deal the Dolphins gave him and he could get a bigger deal from other teams this upcoming free agency. The Dolphins may have to find some fill-in starters if Chubb and Phillips are not ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Dolphins position review: Depth needed with top outside linebackers rehabbing

Miami’s top edge defenders were playing the best ball of their careers when they sustained significant lower-body injuries.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Comparing Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Stats for the Past Two Seasons - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua's stats overall took a bit of a dip this past season

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Free Agency 2024: Top Guard Options

Here's an early look at free agent guards potentially available for the Miami Dolphins when NFL free agency begins in a few weeks.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Should the Miami Dolphins Trade Christian Wilkins? A Look at the Team’s Options for Their Star DT

Before the Miami Dolphins even get to free agency, they need to decide what to do with Christian Wilkins, who is set to cash in.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Miami Dolphins have hired former NFL player DeShawn Shead to the coaching staff, likely to coach cornerbacks - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

New Miami Dolphins assistant DeShawn Shead played six seasons in the NFL before spending three seasons on the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff

Dolphins Offseason

Five Reasons to Love the Miami Dolphins Heading Into This Offseason - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Steve Ross' open checkbook is one of the many reasons to love the Miami Dolphins

