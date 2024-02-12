Can Dolphins keep the defensive line together - The Splash Zone 2/12/24

Christian Wilkins had his best season as a pro and is set to make some big money during this upcoming free agency. There were plenty of defensive lineman who got paid while Wilkins waited to get a deal done with the Miami Dolphins. But the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement and Wilkins bet on himself. The gamble paid off in his favor and he may have played himself out of Miami’s price range, who are dealing with some cap space issues.

Wilkins, fresh off a career year as a pass rusher, is looking to be the latest defensive lineman to get a lucrative deal.

The two former players coaching the defensive backs last season won't be back in 2024

The Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa reportedly want to lock in a contract extension early this offseason, but there could be complications.

Jackson Powers-Johnson has been the most popular first-round choice in the 2024 NFL Draft for Dolphins fans using the Mock Draft Simulator.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The NFL’s 2023-2024 season ends tonight as the 2024 Super Bowl crowns a new champion. We have everything you need to know to watch the game.

The Miami Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator. How do fans feel about the move? And, how do they think and want the Super Bowl to play out tonight?

Super Bowl Sunday is here. Who will win tonight’s title showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers? Our experts weigh in with their predictions.

The normal Super Bowl prop bets see the addition of a Taylor Swift inspired theme.