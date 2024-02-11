More changes to Dolphins defensive staff - The Splash Zone 2/11/24

The Miami Dolphins continue to make changes to their defensive coaching staff after naming Anthony Weaver defensive coordinator last week. The team is bringing in Detroit Lions defensive backs coach, Brian Duker, as the new secondary coach/pass game coordinator. This position was held by Renaldo Hill, who was brought on when Vic Fangio joined the team last year. Hill will not be retained and neither will Sam Madison, who served as the team’s cornerbacks coach.

