Tua and Dolphins results against good teams is concerning - The Splash Zone 1/9/24

The Miami Dolphins experienced another disappointing loss to a winning football team on Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills crushed the Dolphins hopes of obtaining the AFC East crown. So here are some interesting numbers: 20, 17, 14, 27, 19, and 14. Those are the total points the Dolphins scored in all of their losses this season. Besides the Tennessee Titans game (27), the Dolphins offense just wasn’t putting up the points during these meetings. Against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, the Dolphins defense did a pretty good job of keeping them in the game despite the injuries. But the Dolphins second half offense was barely on the field and were unable to get anything going in the passing game.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa's struggles against elite teams has to concern Dolphins | D'Angelo

Tua's second interception of the game from the Bills' 40 ended any chance of a Dolphins celebration Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins at Chiefs

No playoff team was worse against playoff teams than Dolphins. What they face Saturday

Dolphins facing major obstacles in Kansas City

Dolphins face cold reality of blown three-game lead in division with playoff trip to Kansas City

MIAMI GARDENS — This is where it should’ve taken place for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. Instead of South Florida palm trees and 70-degree January weather, the Miami Dolphins get single-digit-degree temperatures of Kansas City, Missouri, a potential of a 60-degree swing in their playoff locale.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Is Good, Not Great -- And That's a Big Problem

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had yet another disappointing performance in a marquee game, throwing two picks in a season-wrecking loss to Buffalo.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Are Miami Dolphins Concerned About Tyreek Hill's Drops?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had yet another potential touchdown bounce off his hands Sunday, adding to a troubling trend of drops.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins lost three linebackers in loss to Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker and Cameron Goode each suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Bills at Dolphins

'It hurts' Dolphins try to process Bills loss in downtrodden locker room

The Dolphins are a wounded group right now, literally and figuratively. They have key injury after key injury and they're hurting emotionally, too.

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Fall to Buffalo, Enter Playoffs as Sixth Seed in AFC

A late-season stumble sees Miami’s playoff seeding fall to sixth. The Dolphins will head to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM.

Dolphins 2024 Opponents

Miami Dolphins 2024 Opponents Finalized - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The end of the regular season brought the complete list of teams the Miami Dolphins will face in 2024

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Dolphins come up short against Bills - Miami Dolphins News 1/8/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins lose AFC East race to Buffalo Bills

Dolphins vs. Chiefs wild card playoff: Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City after regular season meeting in Germany - The Phinsider

The regular season meeting between the Dolphins and Chiefs was played in Germany. In the playoffs, Tyreek Hill returns to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since being traded to Miami.

3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Bills In Week 18 - 2023 - Game Recap - The Phinsider

In this weekly column, I outline three reasons why the Dolphins won or lost their previous game, and provide a short preview for next week’s game.

NFL playoffs betting odds: Wild card weekend opening line gives early advantage to Chiefs over Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2023 NFL season in a game played in Germany. As the playoffs begin, the Chiefs are favored to repeat the victory in Kansas City.

Report: Carolina Panthers request interview with Miami Dolphins OC Frank Smith - 2024 - The Phinsider

The Panthers are looking for a new coach, and Miami’s offensive coordinator Frank Smith is on their list.