Previewing Bills/Dolphins week 18 matchup - The Splash Zone 1/6/24

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills will square off tomorrow night for the final regular game of the 2023 season. Hard to believe we are at the end as it seems like the season just started yesterday. But we are guaranteed one more Dolphins game after this matchup since the team has already clinched a playoff birth and would lock up the No. 2 spot, and AFC East, with a win . It’s a weird scenario for the Bills though. With a win they would clinch the AFC East and No. 2 seed but with a lost, there is no guarantee they make the postseason as they would need some help from around the league.

Buffalo vs. Miami, Dolfans vs. Bills Mafia make this Miami’s biggest home game in 30 years | Opinion

Miami hosting Buffalo for the AFC East title Sunday night is its biggest home game in 30 years. But it won’t just be Dolphins vs. Bills or Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen. It will be Dolfans vs. Bills Mafia in a supposed “Buffalo Takeover”

Miami Dolphins Have Dealt with More Than Their Share of Injuries - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have placed 14 players since teams made their moves to the 53-player roster limit

Miami Dolphins Injury Update: Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert Have a Chance To Play

Miami Dolphins star playmakers Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert have a shot to suit up for the team's critical Week 18 AFC East showdown.

NFL Week 18 Thriller: Dolphins vs. Bills in Must-Watch Match

As the NFL season approaches its crucial final stages, all eyes are on the upcoming clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. This game is not just a regular season match-up; it’s a high-stakes battle where the outcome could drastically affect the playoff picture, especially for the Bills.

