Tua Tagovailoa is Mike McDaniel’s guy - The Splash Zone 1/5/24

Since Mike McDaniel took over as the Miami Dolphins head coach, Tua Tagovailoa has blossomed into a Pro-Bowl quarterback and is on the verge of claiming the Dolphins first AFC East title since 2008. McDaniel earlier this week called Tua “his guy” meaning Tua is going to be the long-term solution at quarterback for the Dolphins. After making it through a full season healthy, Tua is due to get paid and it could happen as soon as after this season.

Tua Tagovailoa has given Dolphins answers they needed and earned new contract | Schad

Has Tua Tagovailoa done what's required to show the Dolphins he deserves the big long-term extension. Yes. Here's why.

Fire at home of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

A fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, a fire official said on Thursday.

The Miami Dolphins' Under-the-Radar Option To Replace Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker might not only play for the first time in a month this Sunday, but he might play a different role than he did when he got hurt.

Dolphins turn to Emmanuel Ogbah, Melvin Ingram to fill void left by Chubb, Phillips

Losing elite pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips was a blow for the Dolphins, who turn to veterans Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram.

The Miami Dolphins' Polarizing Week 18 Plan at Cornerback

The Miami Dolphins have their reasons for not playing Cam Smith on defense, even with Xavien Howard out with a foot injury.

Dolphins coaches dish on Cam Smith’s lack of usage, Baker and Hunt status, more issues

Fangio, other Dolphins coaches address issues

Miami Dolphins Practice Report and Injury Update: A Discouraging Development for Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle missed his fifth consecutive practice Thursday due to a high ankle sprain.

'Times Change' - Miami Dolphins Eager To End Buffalo Bills' Stranglehold of AFC East

The Miami Dolphins will never be true Super Bowl champions until they get past the Buffalo Bills, who have been a roadblock for basically a decade.

Miami Dolphins predictions: OK, time to take stock of who's picking the Buffalo Bills

Tua Tagovailoa and the 11-5 Miami Dolphins will host Josh Allen and the 10-6 Buffalo Bills to decide the AFC East and the No. 2 playoff seed.

