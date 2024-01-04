Jerome Baker is back - The Splash Zone 1/4/24

The Miami Dolphins could be getting a boost on defense as Jerome Baker returned to practice yesterday after missing the past four games with a knee injury. Baker has been on injured reserve and is now to eligible to return off of IR this week. The Dolphins can only bring back one more player from IR and it looks like it will be go to Baker. The defense is going to need all the help it can get right now after losing Bradley Chubb to a torn ACL and with Xavien Howard being week-to-week with a foot injury.

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker Returns to Practice

The starting linebacker missed the past four games with a knee injury

