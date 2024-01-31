Dolphins add more candidates to defensive coordinator list - The Splash Zone 1/31/24

Mike McDaniel added two more names to his list for defensive coordinator and they are former colleagues of his. Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach, Anthony Weaver, and Houston Texans linebackers coach, Chris Kiffin, are the two newest candidates for the Miami Dolphins DC job. Weaver was with McDaniel when they were with the Cleveland Browns back in 2014 and he does have DC experience when he held the title with the Texans. The Ravens defense was among the best this year so it’s only fitting that their coaching staff gets some interviews. As for Kiffin, he and McDaniel worked together when they were with the San Francisco 49ers but unlike Weaver, Kiffin has no DC experience.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

