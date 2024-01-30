Dolphins defensive coordinator search heating up - The Splash Zone 1/30/24

Mike McDaniel is busy trying to find a replacement for Vic Fangio since the veteran defensive coordinator bolted to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandon Staley and Bobby Babich were two known names heading into the week, but yesterday more candidates were revealed. The Miami Dolphins are looking internally as they have already interviewed Anthony Campanile and will also talk with Ryan Slowik. But a big name was added to the list yesterday as it was reported that the team will interview Buffalo Bills DC, Leslie Frazier.

