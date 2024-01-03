Dolphins look to rebound against the Bills- The Splash Zone 1/3/24

The Miami Dolphins have their most important game of the season this upcoming weekend when they take on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown. After the Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Dolphins on Sunday, the team is going to have to regroup and find a way to come away with the win. The Dolphins are dealing with several injuries, but that’s just late season football as every team is dealing with injuries. But the Dolphins just lost another pass rusher in Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard is dealing with a foot injury that may not allow him to play this Sunday. There is a lot to overcome, but you have to find ways to win against teams like the Bills if you want to advance during the postseason.

