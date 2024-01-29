Dolphins blocked from interviewing Ejiro Evero - The Splash Zone 1/29/24

Mike McDaniel is busy looking for a new defensive coordinator and has two interviews lined up with Brandon Staley and Bobby Babich for the position. The Miami Dolphins put in a request to interview current Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but were denied. NFL teams are allowed to block lateral moves and the Dolphins aren’t the only ones who were blocked from interviewing him. It sounds like newly hired Panthers coach Dave Canales wants to keep Evero around and will meet with him to discuss his future in Carolina. But if Evero cannot be persuaded to stick around, he’ll have plenty of options around the league.

