Eric Studesville interviewing for Titans OC job - The Splash Zone 1/28/24

Mike McDaniel has already made some changes to his coaching staff but he may have to find a replacement for his running backs coach as Eric Studesville is interviewing for the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator job. Studesville is the longest tenured coach on the Dolphins staff as he has been with the team since 2018 and is highly respected around the league. Brian Callahan and Studesville previously worked together while on the Denver Broncos coaching staff and won a Super Bowl together there.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Associate Coach Eric Studesville Gets Interview to Become Tennessee OC - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2018 and served as co-offensive coordinator in 2021

Dolphins Wide Receivers

'He's Just Got To Learn How To Fit in With His Players' -- Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Vic Fangio's Exit

Why did the Miami Dolphins let Vic Fangio out of his contract? Mike McDaniel hasn't said, but Tyreek Hill has provided some on-the-record context.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Should Dolphins hire another veteran defensive coordinator - Miami Dolphins News 1/27/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL playoffs 2023: How to stream Chiefs vs. Ravens, Lions vs. 49ers championship games - The Phinsider

The AFC and NFC Championships games kick off on Sunday. When and where can you watch?

Miami Dolphins coaching changes 2024: Could Eric Studesville be headed to Tennessee Titans? - The Phinsider

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan is looking toward Miami’s Eric Studesville to help fill his offensive coaching staff.