Should Dolphins hire another veteran defensive coordinator- The Splash Zone 1/27/24

It was somewhat shocking when it was announced that Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins mutually parted ways this week. After the announcement was made though, it became it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows with the defensive side of the ball as several players made it know to Mike McDaniel that they did not want Fangio to return as defensive coordinator. These players got their wish and now McDaniel must find his third defensive coordinator in as many years. Dolphins linebacker coach, Anthony Campanile, is an in-house candidate for the job but has never held the defensive coordinator title. Which is why it would make sense for McDaniel to look for an experienced DC and if they have head coaching experience, that’s a plus. Ron Rivera, Leslie Frazier, or Wink Martindale could all be viable options if McDaniel decides he wants to go down that path.

Miami Dolphins defense and coaching staff would benefit from a graybeard like Ron Rivera - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Mike McDaniel needs to give serious consideration to replacing former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with a veteran head coach like Ron Rivera or Leslie Frazier

Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Search

Dolphins To Interview Brandon Staley: Former Chargers Head Coach Emerges as a DC Option in Miami

The Miami Dolphins need a new defensive coordinator following Vic Fangio's departure, and former Los Angeles Chargers HC Brandon Staley is on the list.

Second Miami Dolphins DC Candidate Schedule to Interview - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

A Buffalo Bills assistant has become the latest candidate to replace Vic Fangio

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma Ready to Rebound in 2024 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The 2022 fourth-round pick missed practically the entire season because of a neck injury

Offseason priorities for the Dolphins - Miami Dolphins News 1/26/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Brandon Staley scheduled to meet with Dolphins for vacant DC position - The Phinsider

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the Miami Dolphins this weekend for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

REPORT: Miami Dolphins request interview with Bills’ coach for vacant defensive coordinator job - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins request interview with Bills linebacker coach Bobby Babich in search to fill vacant defensive coordinator position.

