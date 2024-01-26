Offseason priorities for the Dolphins - The Splash Zone 1/26/24

The Miami Dolphins are in offseason mode after another first-round exit in the playoffs. There is plenty of things that need to be addressed if this team wants to make it over the hump and go on a longer postseason run. The team has plenty of decisions to make on their pending free agents but they need to get their cap situation under control first. Mike McDaniel also has to find a new defensive coordinator after the team and Vic Fangio mutually parted ways on Wednesday.

Biggest offseason questions facing Miami Dolphins - ESPN

The Dolphins must deal with being well over the cap while rebuilding their offensive line and deciding what QB Tua Tagovailoa is worth.

Dolphins Offense

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill named finalists for AP Honors - CBS Miami

Tagovailoa and Hill are in the running for the AP Comeback Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards, respectively.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Exploring all the pros and cons of a potential Tagovailoa extension with Dolphins

How a Tagovailoa extension could help or hurt Dolphins.

Dolphins Defense

The Miami Dolphins Should Have Played Hardball With Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles

A day after the Miami Dolphins and Vic Fangio parted ways, Fangio was reportedly on his way to Pennsylvania to join the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff.

MIami Dolphins DC Vic Fangio Fallout: Evaluating His One Season in Miami - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Not every player was a fan of Fangio's, but it's hard to argue with the overall results

Dolphins Offseason

There have been 36 QBs and coaches since Jay Fiedler, Dave Wannstedt led Dolphins playoff win

How many of the 36 Dolphins head coaches and quarterbacks can you name since Jay Fiedler and Dave Wannstedt led the franchise's last playoff win, in 2000?

Offseason outlook for Dolphins running back room - Miami Dolphins News 1/25/24 - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins coaching changes 2024: Offensive and special teams assistants not returning - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are shaking up their coaching staff with some offensive and special teams assistants not expected to return in 2024.

Deal or No Deal: 10 of the Miami Dolphins Biggest Offseason Questions - Part 1 - The Phinsider

Who should the Miami Dolphins want to keep or let go going into the 2024 season?

Miami Dolphins stars Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa nominated for 2024 NFL Awards - The Phinsider

Tua and Tyreek were a dynamic duo this year.

Miami Dolphins’ Biggest Need for 2024 According To You - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fans share with us their wishes for offseason upgrades to the team.